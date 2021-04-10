Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

POFCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Investec downgraded Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.75.

Shares of POFCY stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $505.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

