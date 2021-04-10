PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.41 Million

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 43.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 42.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00053101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020551 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00081526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.88 or 0.00611187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00031072 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

