Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 104.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 489,671 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $109,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,080,000 after buying an additional 138,139 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 214,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $24,485,000 after buying an additional 124,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PXD. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $587,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,545.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $147.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 144.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $169.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

