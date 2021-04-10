Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 104.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 489,671 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $109,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PXD opened at $147.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.04. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $169.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $186.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.