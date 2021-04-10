Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piper Jaffray Companies is a focused securities firm dedicated to delivering superior financial advice, investment products and transaction execution within selected sectors of the financial services marketplace. They operate through two primary revenue-generating segments: Capital Markets and Private Client Services. Investment Research, an independent group reporting to the CEO, supports clients of both segments. The firm serves corporations, government and non-profit entities, and institutional investors on a national basis. “

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of PIPR opened at $115.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $124.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.19.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $405.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

