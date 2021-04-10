PJT Partners Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock.

PJT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

NYSE PJT opened at $66.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $40.13 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.75.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.69 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 5.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PJT Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 7.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 114.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.30%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

