Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLNT. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

PLNT opened at $85.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,225.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. Research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 100,661 shares of company stock valued at $8,406,787 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

