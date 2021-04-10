Playcent Trading 29.8% Higher Over Last Week (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last week, Playcent has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $11.37 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Playcent

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,353,284 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

