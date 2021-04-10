PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:PLXP opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $208.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 5.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86. PLx Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that PLx Pharma will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PLx Pharma news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 486,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PLx Pharma stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.30% of PLx Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

