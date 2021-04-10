PopularCoin (POP) Price Up 16.9% This Week

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 23% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $407,015.13 and approximately $91.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.64 or 0.00419180 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00050085 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,224.57 or 0.99844230 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00035529 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010919 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.17 or 0.00101445 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000914 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,156,304,866 coins. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

PopularCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

