PotCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12,247.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.06 million and approximately $12,247.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,483.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,159.93 or 0.03571113 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $235.24 or 0.00388941 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $675.04 or 0.01116074 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.11 or 0.00486273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.70 or 0.00459143 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00033440 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $201.87 or 0.00333764 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003524 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,047,076 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

