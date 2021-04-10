PowerPool Hits Market Capitalization of $77.19 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $77.19 million and approximately $8.02 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for about $3.37 or 0.00005649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00053139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00081638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.14 or 0.00616879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00031193 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00036959 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,898,598 coins. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.