Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.41

Shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.41 and traded as low as $2.01. Precipio shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 306,543 shares changing hands.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Precipio from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Precipio during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Precipio during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Precipio in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Precipio in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precipio in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. 3.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precipio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

