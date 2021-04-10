Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 908,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 199,126 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Safeguard Scientifics were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFE. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

