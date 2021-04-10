Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,380 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,000 shares of company stock worth $16,738,000 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.56.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $96.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $106.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

