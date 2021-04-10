Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $6.35 Million Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 112,683 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.40% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LGND. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,041,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,982,000 after buying an additional 145,671 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 339,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,780,000 after buying an additional 100,710 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,176,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after buying an additional 53,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,934,000.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $7,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,926,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total value of $1,083,390.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,678 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,088.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,727 shares of company stock worth $27,422,288 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGND opened at $153.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.74. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LGND shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.