Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $6.92 Million Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 84.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,002 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

In related news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total value of $1,086,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,736.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $240,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,453.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LOPE opened at $112.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $73.90 and a one year high of $114.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.60.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $238.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

