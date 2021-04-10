Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,277,188 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.65% of Plains GP worth $10,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.84.

NYSE PAGP opened at $9.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.24. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

