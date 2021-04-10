Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,130 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $21,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.74.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock opened at $152.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $155.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

