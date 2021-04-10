Private Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.2% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $102.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.44. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $72.53 and a 1 year high of $102.69.

