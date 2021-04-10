Private Advisory Group LLC Has $14.05 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Private Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.0% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $5,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total value of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64 shares in the company, valued at $143,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,525.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,493.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,244.11.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,285.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,187.60 and a 1-year high of $2,289.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,083.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,828.11. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

