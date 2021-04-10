Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,235 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 98.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after buying an additional 871,896 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,076,228,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,077,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,651,273,000 after purchasing an additional 67,004 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in NVIDIA by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

Shares of NVDA opened at $576.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $533.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $257.00 and a 1 year high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.