Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.30.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $41.54.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.