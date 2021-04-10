Private Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Private Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,888 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $84.95 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.12 and a 200 day moving average of $87.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

