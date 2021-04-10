Private Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,293 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,000. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.3% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after acquiring an additional 943,571 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,171,000 after acquiring an additional 638,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after buying an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.77.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $135.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit