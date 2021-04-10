Private Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,293 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,000. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.3% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after acquiring an additional 943,571 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,171,000 after acquiring an additional 638,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after buying an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.77.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $135.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

