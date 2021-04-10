Private Trust Co. NA Buys 1,409 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $156,026,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,608,000 after acquiring an additional 232,180 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,512,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 751.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,212,000 after acquiring an additional 127,728 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,371,000 after acquiring an additional 111,900 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDAQ opened at $156.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.67 and a 12 month high of $156.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.58 and a 200 day moving average of $134.62.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.30.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

