Private Trust Co. NA Buys 73 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD stock opened at $183.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $121.67 and a one year high of $186.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

