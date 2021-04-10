Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 136.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 165,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 375,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.65.

Shares of ZBH opened at $169.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.90. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.14 and a twelve month high of $170.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,059.32, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

