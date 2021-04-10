Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.88 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $59.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

