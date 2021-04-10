Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $5,164,122.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 112,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,164,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.82 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $53.48.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Progyny by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,536,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,803,000 after purchasing an additional 235,442 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,326,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,242,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Progyny by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,896,000 after buying an additional 181,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Progyny by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 588,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,937,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

