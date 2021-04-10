Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NILSY opened at $31.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.18. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

