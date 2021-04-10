Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock Price Down 5.5% Following Insider Selling

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) shares traded down 5.5% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $43.04 and last traded at $43.04. 5,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 244,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.53.

Specifically, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $228,529.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 650,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $28,340,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,988,106 shares in the company, valued at $173,881,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 659,797 shares of company stock valued at $28,806,529.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.62.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000.

Pulmonx Company Profile (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

