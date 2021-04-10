PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,701,000 after buying an additional 854,976 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,250,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,566,000 after buying an additional 31,686 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,843,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,680,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,815,000 after purchasing an additional 254,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

NYSE:PHM opened at $54.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.72. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $54.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

