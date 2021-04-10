Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for IBI Group Inc. Cut by Raymond James (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for IBI Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Get IBI Group alerts:

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$98.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.16 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IBG. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.43.

IBI Group stock opened at C$10.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$340.79 million and a PE ratio of 23.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.49. IBI Group has a 1 year low of C$3.66 and a 1 year high of C$10.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.25.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.