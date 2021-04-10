Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Veoneer, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Veoneer in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.80). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Veoneer’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.00) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

NYSE VNE opened at $24.75 on Thursday. Veoneer has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $30.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.66.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.33 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Veoneer by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veoneer by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 24.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 26.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

