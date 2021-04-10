Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Lifted by BWS Financial

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. BWS Financial has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

SHEN stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.32. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,737,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,640,000 after purchasing an additional 244,937 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth about $31,136,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,077,000 after acquiring an additional 32,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

