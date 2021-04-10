Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Greenbrier Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

NYSE:GBX opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $50.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 10,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,351.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Furman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,912,330.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,549. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.43%.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

