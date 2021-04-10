Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:GBX)

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Greenbrier Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

NYSE:GBX opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $50.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 10,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,351.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Furman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,912,330.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,549. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.43%.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Earnings History and Estimates for The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit