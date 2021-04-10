Quark Price Up 4.5% This Week (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $455.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 68.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

