QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. QuinStreet posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QNST shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $44,847.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,444,727.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 69,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $1,695,296.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,407.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,559 shares of company stock worth $4,369,836 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,798,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,206,000 after purchasing an additional 400,543 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,263,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,091,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 84,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 145,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 299,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,980. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

