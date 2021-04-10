QunQun (QUN) Trading 34.6% Higher Over Last Week

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 25.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. QunQun has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded up 34.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QunQun alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00053819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00020518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.59 or 0.00615218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00081215 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00031931 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00037404 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.