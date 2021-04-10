Radix (EXRD) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $994,963.00

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Radix has a market cap of $109.14 million and $994,963.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Radix has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pundi X[old] (NPXS) traded 941.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00053108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00020619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $363.01 or 0.00619148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00081654 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00031298 BTC.

Radix Profile

EXRD is a coin. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

