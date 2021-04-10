RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Up to $22.35

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.35, but opened at $23.28. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.49, with a volume of 110 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RAPT. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $523.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of -0.03.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

