Raymond James Comments on Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.90 million.

FNV has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$251.50 to C$230.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$187.20.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$169.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$149.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$165.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.99. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$133.63 and a 1-year high of C$222.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.332 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

