Raymond James Trims MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Target Price to $595.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $599.00 to $595.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $606.00 to $579.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $574.44.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $534.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $524.66 and its 200-day moving average is $535.60. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $380.28 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.63 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,592.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,665,000 after purchasing an additional 530,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $202,273,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,279,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 33,882.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,484,000 after purchasing an additional 128,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $59,167,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

