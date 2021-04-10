Raymond James Trims Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Target Price to $138.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Royal Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.18.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $110.61 on Tuesday. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.49.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Royal Gold by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,905,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,328,000 after buying an additional 183,839 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,479,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Royal Gold by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

