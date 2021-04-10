Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after buying an additional 1,839,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,285,000 after buying an additional 1,731,251 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,423,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,391,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.14. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

