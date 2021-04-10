RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.67.

ROLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $198.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 1.41. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $103.09 and a one year high of $206.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $401,690.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $506,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 72,242 shares of company stock valued at $13,815,744 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,716,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

