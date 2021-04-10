Redd (RDD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,492.52 or 0.99868639 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00035163 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00099814 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001240 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005480 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.