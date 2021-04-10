RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $403.87 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000509 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $205.22 or 0.00339198 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $122.07 or 0.00201759 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00120618 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006202 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 64.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001518 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

