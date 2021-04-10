Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 423.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $25.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average of $24.16.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

